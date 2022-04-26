MLB will allow teams to carry 14 pitchers through May 29

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that teams will be permitted to carry 14 pitchers through May 29. They will still be required to cut down rosters from 28 players to 26 on May 2. The original rule would have limited teams to carrying no more than 13 pitchers on May 2.

The league made this decision in conjunction with the Player’s Association who have been monitoring player health after a shortened spring training that was brought on by the lockout.

The Atlanta Braves will have some decisions to make on who to trim from its current 28-man roster. The team announced Monday night that Eddie Rosario will undergo an eye procedure and will likely miss 2-3 months. They are reportedly going to add a 16th pitcher to the roster in the short term. Ronald Acuña Jr. is not playing with Gwinnett today but is expected to play seven innings Wednesday and then nine on Thursday. It looks like he may be back ahead of the projected date of May 6.

That could be good news for someone like Spencer Strider who might have been on the bubble before the change. It could be bad news for Travis Demeritte who with Rosario’s injury, made have had an opportunity to stick on the major league roster.