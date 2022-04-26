April 26: Cubs vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will return to action Tuesday night when they begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta is 7-10 on the season and dropped two out of three to the Miami Marlins to begin their homestead.

Max Fried will get the start for the Braves and is coming off of his best start of the season where he held the Dodgers scoreless over seven innings while allowing just two hits. The Cubs will counter with right-hander Marcus Stroman.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.