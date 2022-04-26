SB Nation Reacts: What is your confidence level currently when it comes to the Braves?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Braves fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It has been an up and down start for the Atlanta Braves so far in 2022. The team enters Tuesday’s game against the Cubs with a 7-10 record and have yet to record a series win. Several players are off to slow starts and Eddie Rosario just went on the injured list and is likely to miss 2-3 months.

There have been some positives too. Matt Olson has fit seamlessly in at first base. Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley are off to good starts and Ronald Acuña Jr’s return to the lineup is drawing near. We are still very early in the season, but the question remains. How confident are you right now in the direction of the Braves?

