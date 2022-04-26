Game Thread 4/26/2022: Braves vs Cubs

The Braves will take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs behind Max Fried today at 7:20 PM ET. Seiya Suzuki is the big bat to watch in the Cubs’ lineup, but Willson Contreras is also a high level player. The Braves really need to get thing going and are facing another lackluster opponent in the Cubs today, after Chicago tore down it’s roster at the deadline last season. On paper they should feel very good about the pitching matchup in every game this series, with Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Kyle Wright taking the mound. This would be a good opportunity for the Braves to notch that first series win of the season, and maybe even get back to .500 with a sweep at home. The Baseball Savant numbers on the two teams’ starting lineups tonight are displayed below. Join us and discuss the game in the comments.