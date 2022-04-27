Braves MiLB recap: A pair of walk offs and an offensive explosion make for a fun night

There were not one, not two, not three, but four Atlanta Braves minor-league wins on Tuesday night to open a new week on minor-league baseball. A perfect night on the farm was also an exciting one: two walkoffs, one come-from-behind victory, and an absolute blowout in Rome.

Here’s how the young Braves went 4-0.

Gwinnett Stripers (7-12) 7, Norfolk Tides (11-8) 6

Box score

Phil Gosselin, 1B: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K

Braden Shewmake, 0-for-5, 1 R, 1 K

Pat Valaika, 3B: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Preston Tucker, LF: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

William Contreras, C: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Jasseel De La Cruz, SP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 0 K

It was another rough outing for the once-promising prospect Jasseel De La Cruz. The 24-year-old righty has not made it through the third inning since his opening week start, and this was his shortest start of the year, recording only two outs. Nolan Kingham finally showed his human side, coming in and allowing two runs — his first two of the season. Brandon Brennan, Nick Vincent, Connor Johnstone, Thomas Burrows and Michael Tonkin held it down, allowing the Stripers to eventually walk it off.

V is for Victory... and Valaika. Pat Valaika's sac fly wins it for the Stripers as Phil Gosselin reaches home ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZakOWF0z6K — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) April 26, 2022

Offensively, the bats were alive and well. The Stripers stormed back in the bottom half of the first after De La Cruz’s shaky start to score three runs and later had another three-run inning in the fifth. Four Stripers recorded multi-hit games, but the two true prospects — Braden Shewmake and Justin Dean — were held hitless. Norwich tied the game in the ninth, but Pat Valaika played the hero and hit the game-winning sacrifice fly.

Touki Toussaint is expected to get the nod on Wednesday.

Mississippi Braves (4-11) 6, Montgomery Biscuits (7-8) 3

Box score

Michael Harris II, CF: 1-for-5, 1 R

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Jefrey Ramos, LF: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Yariel Gonzalez, 2B: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI

AJ Puckett, SP: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 8 K

Victor Vodnik, RP: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

The Biscuits came out gunning, scoring two off AJ Puckett in the first inning, but the M-Braves pitching staff was able to hold Montgomery in check to allow the come-from-behind victory. The big news on the bump was that Victor Vodnik, activated from the IL earlier in the day, tossed a scoreless eighth, striking out two and landing 12 of 18 pitches for strikes. He did walk a batter, but it was a fastball that just missed. Overall, he looked rather comfortable in his first action of the season. Indigo Diaz shut the door with a two-strikeout, scoreless ninth.

Jefrey Ramos started the comeback trail, driving in two to tie the game in the fourth. Drew Lugbauer slugged his fifth home run of the year in the sixth to put the M-Braves ahead. Lugbauer had a big night, recording three hits and scoring three runs. Yariel Gonzalez also had a nice night, with a pair of hits and driving in a big run.

Darius Vines looks to build on his last strong outing tomorrow night.

Rome Braves (10-6) 17, Greensboro Grasshoppers (6-10) 1

Box score

Drew Campbell, CF: 3-for-6, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 K

Cody Milligan, 2B: 2-for-3, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 BB

Justyn-Henry Mallow, 3B: 3-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 2B

Landon Stephens, LF/1B: 1-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 K

Dylan Dodd, SP: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K

In a night of Braves’ walkoff wins, Dylan Dodd and the Rome bats made sure that wasn’t an issue. Dodd had arguably his best outing of the year, allowing just one run in his five innings, striking out four and walking two. He landed 53 of his 74 pitches for strikes, so was in the zone all night. Alec Barger gave two solid innings of scoreless relief as well.

At the plate, Rome struck early, putting up 11 of those 17 runs in the first three innings.

On the first pitch he sees, Mr. Stephens leaves the yard and puts the Braves out in front. pic.twitter.com/6CIOggNBAn — Rome Braves (@TheRomeBraves) April 26, 2022

Landon Stephens, whose bat had cooled a bit last week, got the party started early with his first-inning blast, his fifth of the season. Six Rome Braves had multiple hits, while every player who hit had an RBI minus Cody Milligan... who scored four runs to make up for it. Justyn-Henry Malloy was having himself a game until leaving with an apparent injury. Andrew Moritz replaced him and got in on the hit parade himself. Tyler Tolve is really having a nice start to 2022. He had two more hits and has now hit in six games in a row and eight of his first nine. A local guy out of Kennesaw State, he is now up to a .324 batting average on the season.

Andrew Hoffmann is the probable for tomorrow’s 11 a.m. start.

Augusta GreenJackets (8-8) 3, Delmarva Shorebirds (5-11) 1

Box score

Cal Conley, SS: 1-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Brandol Mezquita, LF: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 3B, 1 BB, 2 K

Royber Salinas, SP: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 12 K

J.J. Niekro, RP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1K

Royber Salinas continues to be a strikeout machine with yet another huge performance. He struck out 12 on the day and now has 11, 13, 7 and 12 in his four starts this season. The tricky part — and why you may want to reserve your utmost excitement — is he’s also walked 11 batters in 18.2 innings. He’s proven to be very tough to hit, and can strike out any batter, so right now, his biggest competition is himself and keeping the ball in the zone. J.J. Niekro — yes, of those Niekros and a former DII baseball standout — finally allowed a run in his fourth appearance of the season. He has looked sharp out of the bullpen thus far. Benjamin Dum picked up the win.

.@Cal_Conley13 called game for the GreenJackets as he walked off the Shorebirds with his 3rd home run of the season!



His dagger is today's @WOW_WAY play of the game! pic.twitter.com/dbLElxxxn3 — Augusta GreenJackets (@GreenJackets) April 26, 2022

Cal Conley delivered the second walkoff win of the day with his third blast of the season. Other than that, it was pretty much a pitcher’s duel. Augusta held Delmarva to just two hits and the GreenJackets only mustered five. Brandol Mezquita hit a triple to bring in Conley for the first run of the game, continuing his strong start to 2022. He’s now hitting .346.

AJ Smith-Shawver is tomorrow’s probable starter.