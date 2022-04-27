Braves History: Hank Aaron hits 600th career home run

Braves Franchise History

1944 - Jim Tobin homers and tosses a no-hitter for the Boston Braves in a 2-0 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1971 - Hank Aaron hits his 600th career home run off of Gaylord Perry in a 6-5, 10 inning loss to the Giants at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. Aaron joins Babe Ruth and Willie Mays as the only players with at least 600 home runs.

2011 Chipper Jones drives in three runs to pass Mickey Mantle on the all-time RBI list with 1,512. Jones moves into second place on the all-time list for switch-hitters trailing only Eddie Murray.

MLB History

1926 - Mel Ott makes his major league debut as a 17-year old in a pinch-hit appearance for the New York Giants.

1983 - Nolan Ryan strikes out Expos pinch-hitter Brad Mills for his 3,509th strikeout breaking Walter Johnson’s record.

1990 - Dodgers right-hander Orel Hershiser undergoes shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. Hershiser had not missed a start since joining the rotation in 1984.

1996 - Barry Bonds becomes the fourth player in major league history with at least 300 home runs nad 300 stolen bases when he homers in the third inning of a 6-3 win by the Giants over the Marlins. Willie Mays and Andre Dawson are the only other players to reach the 300-300 club.

2003 - Kevin Millwood throws a no-hitter to help the Phillies to a 1-0 win over the Giants.

