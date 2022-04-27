Braves News: Travis Demeritte Goes Yard in 3-1 Victory

The Braves moved back into the win column on Tuesday night after taking game one from the Chicago Cubs with a 3-1 final. Max Fried picked up his second win after tossing 6 innings of 4-hit ball. Chicago’s lone run came from Ian Happ’s home run in the third inning.

The story of the game was OF Travis Demeritte’s home run that came in the fifth. Not only was it his first home run in a Braves uniform, but it was also his first homer since August of 2019.

Demeritte’s solo shot gave the Braves the lead right before Chicago made a costly error that put Atlanta up 3-1.

Following outings from Will Smith and Tyler Matzek, Kenley Jansen wrapped things up in the ninth and recorded his fifth save as a Brave.

The Braves look to take the series tonight at 7:20pm ET with Charlie Morton on the hill.

Braves News:

Major League Baseball will allow teams to carry 14 pitchers through May 29. Usually, teams are not permitted to carry more than 13 pitchers starting May 2.

The Braves recalled RHP William Woods to Atlanta in correspondence to Eddie Rosario’s placement on the IL. Woods has made three appearances in Gwinnett this season. He has struck out 7 through 2.2 frames.

The Braves could strengthen their outfield with Eddie Rosario’s absence, and here’s why…

MLB names Michael Harris the hottest hitting prospect in the Braves organization. The 21-year-old is batting .317 through 15 games.

MLB News:

The contents of a past letter from MLB to the New York Yankees were released on Tuesday and revealed the use of sign-stealing technology prior to the 2017 scandal.

Carlos Correa tells Twins personnel that he would “love” to sign a long-term deal with the club.

The Reds reinstated 2B Jonathan India from the IL after suffering a hamstring strain. Each of Cincinnati’s latest roster moves and injury updates can be found here.

Jacob deGrom’s latest MRI showed “considerable healing.” However, he is still not set to begin throwing.

White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez underwent surgery on Tuesday after leaving last week’s game with a hamstring strain. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

The Mets signed reliever Tommy Hunter to a minor league deal. New York is aiming for him to be in big league shape by June.