April 27: Cubs vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two-straight wins and score their first series victory of the season Wednesday night when they continue their series against the Chicago Cubs. A strong pitching performance by Max Fried and some timely hitting helped them score a 3-1 win in Tuesday’s series opener. Charlie Morton will be looking to bounce back from a pair of rough starts Wednesday night while the Cubs will counter with right-hander Mark Leiter Jr.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.