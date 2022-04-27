Game Thread 4/27/22: Braves vs. Cubs

The Braves have already picked up their first win of the series following a great pitching performance and taking advantage of a couple of big mistakes on the part of the Cubs. Now, Atlanta’s hoping that Charlie Morton can get his season on the right track with a good start this evening while the lineup can hopefully take advantage of a pitcher who hasn’t been regularly starting like this in a while. If all goes according to plan, the Braves should win — but that’s the plan every night, right?