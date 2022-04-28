Braves News: Acuna, Morton struggles in tough loss, more

Charlie Morton continued his early season struggles in a rough 2.1 inning outing, in which he had no command, as Atlanta battled back to tie it but promptly lost in extra innings. That isn’t a particularly fun topic to talk about, so let’s talk about the potential for Ronald Acuna to rejoin the major league club in New York on Monday against the Mets, after some a comment from Brian Snitker refused to rule it out Wednesday. If the club won’t rule it out for health reasons, it seems quite possible that he could be up as he is tearing up triple-A and played the full nine innings Wednesday. The major league could really use the boost as they continue to struggle below .500 and are about to play the division-leading Mets.

Braves News

MLB News

The Mariners made a trade (shocker) and this time they sent Kevin Prado to the Giants for cash considerations.

Chris Bassit shredded the league for changes to the ball after a game got spicy when three Mets batters were hit by pitches.

Top prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft, Dylan Lesko will require Tommy John surgery.

Here is Wednesday’s league-wide injury update summary on the likes of Jose Altuve, Marco Gonzales, Stephen Strasburg, and Mike Clevinger.

Manager Alex Cora rejoins his Boston Red Sox team after being out with COVID-19.

The Orioles’ John Means will receive Tommy John surgery.