This Day in Braves History: Warren Spahn becomes the second oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter

Braves Franchise History

1961: Warren Spahn becomes the second oldest pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter at 40 years old. He did it in spectacular fashion shutting out the San Francisco Giants 1-0 for his 290th career win. Hank Arron drove the lone run with a single in the first inning.

2010: Future Baltimore Oriole Chris Tillman Norfolk Tides opens eyes. As he pitches the first no-hitter of the year in the minor leagues. He blanks the Gwinnett Braves, 6 – 0. It is the second no-hitter in team history

2015: The Braves crumble against the Washington Nationals blowing an eight-run lead and losing 13-12. This was the largest comeback in Nationals history. Former Brave Dan Uggla was the big villain as he drove in five runs including a three-run blast in the ninth. It also marked the first win ever for the Nationals when allowing 11 or more runs.

MLB History

1982: Pete Rose goes 5-for-5 against the Dodgers tying Max Carey for the most five-hit games in National League history. Rose’s latest five-hit performance helps the Phillies to a 9-3 win.

1988: The winless Baltimore Orioles set an American League record by losing their 21st game in a row, falling to the Minnesota Twins, 4 - 2.

1989: Rickey Henderson sets a record for most career lead off homers with 36 breaking the tie with Barry Bonds.

2007: Trevor Hoffman pitches in his 803rd game for the San Diego Padres, breaking the record for games pitched with one club. The prior record had been shared by Walter Johnson and Elroy Face.