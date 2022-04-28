April 28: Cubs vs Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. will make his 2022 season debut Thursday when the Atlanta Braves wrap up a six-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs. Acuña will return to the lineup for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in July of last season. The Braves took Tuesday’s opener against the Cubs 3-1 but fell 6-3 in extra innings Wednesday.

Kyle Wright will try to continue his strong start for the Braves Thursday while the Cubs will counter with former Braves lefty Drew Smyly. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.