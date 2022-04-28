Braves place Manny Piña on IL with injured wrist, recall William Contreras

The Braves have placed backup catcher Manny Piña on the 10-day injured list with a sore left wrist, retroactive to April 25, and recalled William Contreras from Gwinnett. The club announced the move prior to Thursday’s game against the Cubs.

Piña has been unable to shake the wrist ailment, which has bothered him for the better part of a month. He has appeared in just five games so far behind the plate with minimal results to show for it.

The Braves are fortunate to have a third catcher in the organization like Contreras, who seems likely to continue bouncing between Atlanta and Gwinnett this season. Look for William to fill in on occasion for Travis d’Arnaud, who is off to a strong start with a .308/.333/.462 batting line after an injury-plagued 2021.

Atlanta and Chicago — who employs William’s older brother, Willson — will wrap up their three-game tilt on Thursday evening as Kyle Wright takes on old friend Drew Smyly.