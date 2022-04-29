This Day in Braves History: Matt Kemp blasts 3 homers against Brewers

Braves Franchise History

1922: The Boston Braves allow four inside the park home runs in a 12-3 loss to the New York Giants.

1953: Joe Adcock of the Milwaukee Braves becomes the first player in major league history to blast a home run into the center field bleachers at the Polo Grounds. Adcock’s moon shot against the New York Giants travels an estimated 475 feet.

2007: Chipper Jones lines into the 13th unassisted triple play in MLB history courtesy of shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

2010: The Braves go 0-7 on a road trip and drop their ninth consecutive game against the Cardinals. Third baseman David Freese drives in six runs while Adam Wainwright holds Atlanta in check for his fourth win of the season.

2017: The Braves have an offensive explosion against the Brewers as they collect 20 hits in an 11-3 victory. Matt Kemp blasts three home runs in the win. Dansby Swanson adds a two-run shot of his own while catcher Tyler Flowers has stat sheet stuffing night with four hits.

MLB History

1902: Baltimore Orioles infielder John McGraw is hit by pitches five times, but home plate umpire Jack Sheridan refuses to allow him to take first base in the ninth inning. In protest and just sick of getting hit, McGraw sits down in batter’s box and won’t move. He would be suspended five games for these actions.

1996: New York Mets closer John Franco becomes the first left-hander in major league history to record 300 saves. He reached the milestone exactly 12 years after he gained his first save with the Cincinnati Reds.

2005: For the first time in 18 years, two 300 game winners’ clash! Greg Maddux and Roger Clemens matched up in a pitcher’s duel. Maddux wins the battle pitching six innings while allowing two runs. This was the first battle of 300 game winners since Don Sutton and Steve Carlton back in 1987.