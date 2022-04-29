Braves News: Acuña Back to the Leadoff Spot, Kyle Wright Stays Hot, and More

Thursday was a huge night for Atlanta as Ronald Acuña Jr returned to the lineup card, Kyle Wright had another impressive start, and the Braves defeated the Cubs 5-1 to win their first series of 2022.

The anticipation was high as Acuña had finally returned to the lineup 9 months after tearing his ACL. The outfielder went 1-for-5 and stole two bases but also collected two strikeouts.

Kyle Wright had another solid performance through 7 innings, where he struck out 8 and allowed 1 run on 3 hits. He had some control issues and walked 4 Cubs, but found a way to escape the threats.

Things were relatively slow offensively until the late innings. A first-inning homer from Austin Riley put the Braves ahead early. Dansby Swanson homered in the third to give Atlanta a one-run lead. The bats finally came to life in the eighth inning as the Braves racked up 4 hits and cashed them in for 3 runs to make it a 5-1 game.

The Braves travel to Texas and take on the Rangers tonight at 8:05pm ET. Ian Anderson will make his fourth start of the year.

More Braves News:

After Ronald Acuña was reinstated from the IL, the Braves designated OF Alex Dickerson for assignment.

Ronald Acuña Jr. on his return to Atlanta.

Kyle Wright has continued to show out this season. What has he changed to make his pitch sequence so dangerous? He is off to a hot start, and many think that 2022 could be his breakout season.

Manny Piña has been placed on the IL with soreness in his left wrist. Catcher William Contreras was recalled to Atlanta.

A special moment for brothers William and Willson Contreras as they exchanged lineup cards moments before Tuesday night’s game.

Wholesome moment:



Brothers @Wcontreras42 and Willson Contreras exchanged lineup cards before tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/YQ2qSGgsLy — MLB (@MLB) April 28, 2022

A big start is coming up for Bryce Elder, who will get to pitch in his home state of Texas on Saturday against the Rangers.

MLB News:

The Reds placed LHP Nick Lodolo on the 10-day IL with a lower back strain. The rookie joins Luis Castillo and Mike Minor on the IL.

The Padres placed OF Wil Myers on the IL with a thumb injury. In correspondence, the Padres selected the contract of OF Trayce Thompson from Triple-A El Paso. Last season, Thompson appeared in 15 games with the Cubs, slashing .250/.400/.714.

Several roster moves have been made by the Kansas City Royals as of late.

The Red Sox claimed OF Jaylin Davis off of waivers from the Giants. The 27-year-old has only 26 big league games under his belt.

MLB suspended 3B Nolan Arenado and reliever Genesis Cabrera for their roles in the bench-clearing incident against the Mets.

RHP Kyle Bradish will make his major league debut today for the Orioles. In 2022, he has had three starts in Triple-A and records a 1.20 ERA.