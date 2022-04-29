SB Nation Reacts: Fans still confident in Braves despite slow start

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Braves fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It has been an up and down start to the 2022 season for the Atlanta Braves who improved to 9-11 and captured their first series win with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs Thursday evening. The Braves have been marked by inconsistency over the first month of the season, but that hasn’t hurt their standing too bad among the fan base. Seventy percent of SB Nation Reacts voters say that they are still confident in the Braves and that they are headed in the right direction.

Despite their struggles, it is hard to argue those results. Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the lineup Thursday for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last season. Kyle Wright put together another solid performance and is off to the best start of his career. There is a lot to like about this roster, they just need to find some consistency and string together some wins.

