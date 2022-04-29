Ian Anderson, Braves set to open three-game series against Rangers

Fresh off their first series win of the season, the Atlanta Braves will head back out on a road trip where they will play seven games in six days while traveling to Texas and New York. Atlanta will begin a three-game series against the Rangers Friday night. The Braves wrapped up their homestand with a 3-3 mark and are 9-11 and in fourth place in the NL East standings entering play Friday.

Ian Anderson will make his fourth start of the season for Atlanta in the opener. Anderson wasn’t sharp in his last start but did a good job of limiting the damage. He allowed six hits, three walks but just two earned runs over five innings against the Marlins. Since allowing five earned runs in his first start, Anderson has allowed a total of three earned runs over hit last 10 2/3 innings. This will be his first career start against the Rangers.

Spencer Howard had originally been listed as the Rangers’ starter for Friday’s game. However, they will now go with right-hander Garrett Richards as an opener ahead of Howard.

RHP Garrett Richards will start as an opener in front of RHP Spencer Howard on Friday vs. Atlanta — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 28, 2022

Richards has appeared in six games including one other start as an opener. He allowed two runs in his first appearance and has allowed just two hits and no runs over his last seven innings. If Howard does follow Richardson, he will be making his third appearance and will be looking for better results. He has allowed eight hits and eight runs in just five innings so far this season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the Braves’ lineup Thursday night for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last July. He is not expected to be in the lineup Friday as the team plans to manage his workload in the early going. He should be back in the lineup for Saturday’s game.

Dansby Swanson got off to a slow start this season, but put together a good homestand going 7-for-18 with a triple and his first home run of the season.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 8:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Date/Time: Friday, April 29, 8:05 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan