April 29: Braves vs Rangers

The Atlanta Braves will head back out on the road where they begin a three-game interleague series against the Texas Rangers. The Braves wrapped up their homestand with a 3-3 record and scored their first series win of the season by taking two of three from the Chicago Cubs. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta. The Rangers will go with Garrett Richards as an opener with right-hander Spencer Howard expected to follow.

First pitch Friday night is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.