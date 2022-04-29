Braves vs Rangers game thread

The Atlanta Braves will begin a seven-game road trip Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Atlanta is 9-11 on the season and will enter play Friday in fourth place in the NL East standings. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta while Texas will go with right-hander Garrett Richards as an opener with Spencer Howard expected to follow him.

As expected, Ronald Acuña Jr. is not in Friday’s lineup. Travis Demeritte will move back to right field and will be in the leadoff spot for the first time. Guillermo Heredia will start in left field while William Contreras will be behind the plate.

Braves Lineup 4/29 at Rangers



1. Demeritte RF

2. Olson 1B

3. Riley 3B

4. Ozuna DH

5. Albies 2B

6. Duvall CF

7. Heredia LF

8. Contreras C

9. Swanson SS



Ian Anderson RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) April 29, 2022

For the Rangers, Marcus Semien will be at second base and will hit second. Longtime Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager slots into the third spot in the order.

Rangers lineup for April 29 vs. Atlanta pic.twitter.com/sSimdCPgm5 — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 29, 2022

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 8:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.