This Day in Braves History: Andres Galarraga makes a triumphant return

Braves Franchise History

1993 - The Colorado Rockies sign free agent Dale Murphy.

2000 - Andres Galarraga homers in his first game back after missing the entire 1999 season following cancer surgery to help the Braves beat the Rockies 2-0.

MLB History

1901 - Connie Mack accuses Christy Mathewson of reneging on a contract with the Philadelphia Athletics. Mathewson had accepted advance money from Mack but then signed with the New York Giants.

1923 - Swede Risberg and Happy Felsch sue the Chicago White Sox for $400,000 in damages and $6,750 in back pay for conspiracy and injury to their reputation in the aftermath of the 1919 World Series court case.

1961 - It is announced that Connie Mack Stadium has been sold and will be torn down after the 1963 season to make room for bowling alleys. However, the old ballpark will remain in use until the end of the 1970 season.

1966 - The New York Mets sign Tom Seaver to his first contract which includes a $50,000 bonus. Seaver had been selected by the Atlanta Braves in the draft but commissioner Spike Eckert voiced the deal when Seaver signed the contract after USC’s season had already begun.

1985 - Major League Baseball and the MLBPA agree to change the playoff format to a best-of-seven series for the League Championship Series.

1987 - The Cubs trade pitcher Dennis Eckersley to the A’s for three minor leaguers. Eckersley will switch to closer and save 291 games over the next eight seasons.

1989 - Ken Griffey Jr. makes his major league debut recording a double off of Dave Stewart in his first at-bat.

1991 - The Chicago White Sox sign outfielder Bo Jackson to a one-year, $700,000 contrat. Jackson had been released by the Royals after he suffered a hip injury while playing football.

