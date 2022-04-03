Battery Power Podcast Episode 343: Final predictions for the 2022 season

The 2022 Major League Baseball season begins this week, with the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves set to open their title defense on Thursday. With that in mind, there is a lot to get to, and the excitement level is sky high for the 2022 edition of the Braves. The Battery Power Podcast is no different, with Episode 343 arriving in earnest to deliver some final thoughts and predictions before first pitch.

Battery Power’s Brad Rowland, Eric Cole, and Scott Coleman discuss the following:

Catching up on the latest news, including the unfortunate injury to Luke Jackson and the interesting choices at the end of the roster

The NL East will be... quite interesting

How good are the Mets this year? Who projects as the third-best team? Are the Nationals terrible? Can the Marlins hit?

Getting some predictions on the record, ranging from the team’s most valuable player to breakout options, pitching evaluations, win-loss picks, and whether a championship repeat is possible

