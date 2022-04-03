Braves News: Luke Jackson injured, more roster cuts, and more

The sad news of Saturday morning in Braves country is that Luke Jackson has UCL damage and is out for an undetermined amount of time as he undergoes a “comprehensive evaluation”. While Luke had been somewhat of a controversial figure among Braves country for years, he began to gain more general favor due to his quality pitching and friendly personality. UCL damage is often a precursor for Tommy John surgery, but obviously no treatment plan has been determined as of yet.

Braves News

Braves reassign Phil Gosselin, Pat Valaika, and Ryan Goins to minor league camp.

Atlanta’s spring training game did not go well for the Braves, in a 10-0 loss to the Yankees.

MLB News

Orioles agree with Trey Mancini on a deal to avoid arbitration in 2022, with a mutual option for 2023.

Mets deal with the Padres involving Eric Hosmer, Chris Paddack, and Dominic Smith collapsed.

Spencer Torkelson made the Tigers’ Opening Day roster.

Former Brave Justin Upton was designated for assignment by the Angels.

The Mets suffer another rotation blow as Max Scherzer’s status is in question as a result of hamstring tightness, one day after Jacob deGrom was announced out for a long period of time.