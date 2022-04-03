 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves vs Red Sox Spring Training Game Thread

Nick Pivetta vs Huascar Ynoa, at least to start

By Ivan the Great
Atlanta Braves Photo Day Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After a rain-shortened shellacking at the hands of the Yankees yesterday, the Braves return home to North Port to play their final weekend exhibition game of 2022.

Huascar Ynoa will get the start and will be backed by a lineup with mostly expected regulars. Ozzie Albies is DHing, forcing Orlando Arcia to second, and Alex Dickerson into the outfield instead of Eddie Rosario. Manny Piña gets the start at catcher.

The Red Sox are starting a similar arrangement of mostly-starters:

The Braves are getting close to finalizing their roster — earlier today, Kyle Muller was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, while Darren O’Day’s contract was selected. There are still some questions about the bench and bullpen at this point, but even with 28 spots through May 1, there’s not a lot that remains to be decided.

Ynoa has only had one official Grapefruit League game in 2022 so far, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Twins on March 22. We’ll see what happens this time around.

