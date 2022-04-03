Braves select contract of Darren O’Day, option Kyle Muller to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves continue to pair down their roster in advance of Opening Day on April 7. The Braves announced Sunday morning that they have selected the contract of veteran reliever Darren O’Day and have optioned left-hander Kyle Muller to Triple A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta placed Luke Jackson on the 60-day injured list with a torn right ulnar collateral ligament.

The #Braves today selected RHP Darren O’Day to the major league roster and optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Triple-A Gwinnett. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the club placed RHP Luke Jackson on the 60-day injured list with a torn right ulnar collateral ligament. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 3, 2022

The Braves originally acquired O’Day along with Kevin Gausman in the 2018 trade with the Orioles. O’Day was injured at the time and wouldn’t make his Braves debut with the team until late in the 2019 season. He re-signed with the club that offseason and posted a 1.10 ERA and a 2.76 FIP in 16 1/3 innings during the pandemic shortened 2020 season. He signed with the Yankees that offseason but appeared in just 12 games in 2021 due to injury. O’Day has allowed two hits in three scoreless innings so far this spring.

Muller will head back to Gwinnett where he will join their rotation. He appeared in three games this spring allowing 10 hits, three walks and six runs to go along with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Atlanta announced Saturday that an MRI exam on Jackson’s right elbow showed damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. The next course of action is unclear but those type of injuries usually require Tommy John surgery.