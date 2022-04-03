William Contreras, Spencer Strider, Tucker Davidson likely to begin season on Opening Day roster

The Atlanta Braves’ Opening Day roster is starting to come into focus. During his pregame media session, Brian Snitker confirmed that William Contreras, Spencer Strider and Tucker Davidson will all break camp with the team barring any last minute roster additions.

Contreras is the most surprising name here given that his primarily a catcher and that Atlanta already has two in Travis d’Arnaud and Manny Pina. However, one of the early storylines of the spring was the Braves trying to find a way to work Contreras’ bat into the lineup. Contreras started one game in right during the spring and the team thinks that he has the athleticism to possibly be an emergency option at third base as well.

Snitker added that Strider or Davidson could be used as a sixth starter or figure into the bullpen picture. Davidson has made two appearances this spring and has allowed four hits and two runs to go along with eight strikeouts in five innings. Strider was hit hard in Saturday’s start against the Yankees but has 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings during the spring.

Major League rosters will open with 28 players and no restriction on the amount pitchers each team can carry to start the 2022 season. On May 2, teams must cut down to 26 players and will be limited to carrying 13 pitchers.