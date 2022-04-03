Braves set rotation plans for opening week against Reds, Nationals

The Braves have announced their starting rotation plans for the opening week of the season, which will begin Thursday, April 7th against the Cincinnati Reds.

As announced earlier this week, Max Fried will take the mound on opening day. Fried is coming off a stellar 2021 campaign and was the winning pitcher in Game 6 of the World Series.

Fried will be followed by Charlie Morton on Friday night, who has recovered nicely after undergoing surgery last November for a broken leg.

After a rainout this past week, the Braves adjusted rotation plans a bit and moved Kyle Wright up to the third spot on Saturday evening against Cincinnati. Ian Anderson will now make the start in the fourth game of the year, a Sunday matinee against the Reds. The move allows Anderson to pitch on an extra day’s rest.

Huascar Ynoa claimed the fifth spot of the rotation and will open up the series on Monday, April 11th against the rebuilding Washington Nationals.

It remains to be seen who pitches in the sixth game of the year. The Braves have hinted at opening with a six-man rotation early on following the shortened spring training, and it seems possible either Tucker Davidson or Spencer Strider makes a start. This would allow for Fried, Morton, Wright and Anderson to all pitch on an extra day of rest, which is never a bad thing.