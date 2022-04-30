Braves News: Bats Blazing in Win over Rangers

The Braves are riding a two-game win streak after defeating the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Friday night. Ian Anderson picked up his second win, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits and tossing 6 frames.

Things began to click on the offensive side of the ball, as the Braves knocked 4 homers. The Atlanta lineup provided Anderson with some run support early, courtesy of Austin Riley’s two-run bomb in the top of the first.

To continue the early-inning antics, Travis Demeritte hit an inside-the-park homer in the third, and William Contreras capped the night of homers with a solo shot in both the fourth and sixth innings.

The Braves look to take the series tonight at 7:05 ET. Bryce Elder (4.30 ERA) will face off against righty Dane Dunning (4.91 ERA).

MLB News:

MLB gave Trevor Bauer a two-year suspension under the league’s domestic violence policy. He will be appealing the suspension.

The Mariners reinstated RF Mitch Haniger from the Covid-related injured list. To make room on the 40-man roster, the M’s designated RHP Matt Koch for assignment. Koch tossed 4.1 innings for Seattle, allowing 4 runs on 5 hits.

The Red Sox designated INF Travis Shaw for assignment, the club announced. The 32-year-old has yet to reach base after 19 plate appearances this season.

Giants OF Joc Pederson is day-to-day with an adductor strain. Pederson is off to a hot start this season, with a .353 batting average.

Rockies 3B Kris Bryant has been placed on the 10-day IL with back soreness. His MRI did not show any serious injuries, so a brief stint on the IL is expected.

The Diamondbacks placed closer Mark Melancon on the Covid-related IL. The club has not announced if Melancon has tested positive for the virus.

The Giants placed 1B Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone on the IL after testing positive for Covid. Players who test positive must stay away from the club for 10 days unless they are fever-free for 24 hours or receive 2 negative PCR tests.