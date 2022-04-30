Bryce Elder, Braves look for third straight win against Rangers

The Atlanta Braves will try to extend their winning streak to three straight games Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Braves took the opener 6-3 behind four home runs and a good pitching performance by Ian Anderson on the mound.

Bryce Elder will be making his fourth start for Atlanta in Saturday’s game. Elder was pressed into service early in the season and was solid in his debut, but was plagued by walks during his next two starts. Elder didn’t walk anyone over 5 2/3 innings in his debut against Washington. Since then, he has walked 11 over his next nine innings. He has done a good job of minimizing the damage allowing a combined four runs over that span, but he knows that he needs to be more efficient in order to see sustained success at the major league level. Elder was born in Texas and played college ball for the Longhorns, so Saturday’s start will be return home.

Right-hander Dane Dunning will get the call for the Rangers and will be making his fifth start. Dunning allowed five hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings in his last start against the Astros. That was just the second time in four starts that he has pitched into the fifth inning.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is expected to return to the lineup Saturday after sitting out Friday’s game. The Braves are planning to limit his workload as he returns to action for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last July. Travis Demeritte moved into the leadoff spot Friday and finished with two hits including the team’s first inside the park home run since Dansby Swanson in 2016.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, April 30, 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan