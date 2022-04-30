April 30: Braves vs Rangers

The Atlanta Braves will try to get back to the .500 mark for the season Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Atlanta took the opener Friday night thanks to four home runs and a solid performance on the mound by Ian Anderson. William Contreras homered twice in the win while Travis Demeritte had two hits including Atlanta’s first inside the park home run since 2016.

Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta while the Rangers will counter with right-hander Dane Dunning.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.