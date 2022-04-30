Alex Dickerson accepts assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett

Alex Dickerson, who the Braves designated for assignment earlier this week to make room for Ronald Acuña Jr.’s return, cleared waivers and has accepted an assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The #Braves today outrighted OF Alex Dickerson to Triple-A Gwinnett. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 30, 2022

Given the amount of time Dickerson has spent in the major leagues, it’s a bit of a surprise that he 1) went unclaimed on waivers and 2) was OK heading down to the minors. Dickerson did not have much to show for his brief stint in Atlanta prior to Acuña’s return as he hit .121/.194/.212 with a 20 wRC+, although he was hitting the baseball fairly well despite the lack of results.

Dickerson is limited by his inability to play the field — the team apparently values Marcell Ozuna’s defense more than his — but he does have a history of success as a left-handed bench bat. It would not be a surprise to see him return to Atlanta at some point this season, but for now he will get regular at bats with Gwinnett.

The Braves continue their weekend series against the Texas Rangers this evening at 7:05pm with Bryce Elder set to make his fourth start.