Braves vs Rangers game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it three straight wins Saturday night when they continue a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Atlanta took the opener of the series Friday night 6-3. Bryce Elder will return home to Texas and get the start for Atlanta while the Rangers will go with righty Dane Dunning.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to the lineup Saturday as the DH. Acuña made his season debut Thursday against the Cubs and Brian Snitker said that they will monitor his workload during the early going. Marcell Ozuna will be in left field while Travis Demeritte drops to eighth in the order and will be in right.

For the Rangers, Nathaniel Lowe moves into the leadoff spot ahead of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. Kole Calhoun drops to fifth and will play right field. Nick Solack gets the start as the DH and will hit eighth.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.