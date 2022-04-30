Braves’ bats go silent in 3-1 loss to Rangers

The Atlanta Braves saw their brief two-game winning streak come to an end as they managed just three hits in a 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers Saturday night.

Bryce Elder got the start in front of plenty friends and family at Globe Life Field. He retired two hitters he faced before Corey Seager drove one out to right for his fourth home run of the season and his third in the last three games. The Rangers added another run in the second as Sam Huff singled home Zach Reks to make it 2-0. Nick Solak was tagged out at third on the play to get Elder out of a jam.

The Braves finally got something going against Dane Dunning in the third. Dunning struck out the side in the first and five of the first six hitters he faced. Travis Demeritte doubled with one out in the third to give Atlanta their first hit. After a ground out by Dansby Swanson, Ronald Acuña Jr. poked a check swing single just out of the reach of first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. Demeritte scored on the play to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Ronnie RBIs are back on the menu.



Elder retired the side in order the third, but again found himself in trouble in the fourth. Elder retired Adolis Garcia and Kole Calhoun to start the inning but then walked Andy Ibanez who immediately stole second. Reks followed with a single to right that scored Ibanez to make it 3-1.

Elder walked Solak to begin the fifth. He got Huff to ground into a force play and then gave way to Spencer Strider. Lowe walked to put runners at first and second, but Strider got Semien and Seager to fly out to end the threat.

Elder allowed four hits, three walks and three runs in just 4 1/3 innings. After not walking anyone in his season debut, he has now issued 14 walks in his last 13 1/3 innings.

Strider was impressive again allowing just a walk over 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out the side in the seventh and retired 11 straight hitters.

Dunning was the story in this game as he retired 14 straight hitters before Adam Duvall doubled with one out in the eighth inning. Dansby Swanson reached on an error by Ibanez at third to put runners at the corners for Acuña with two outs. That would end Dunning’s night as Chris Woodward popped out of the dugout and signaled for righty Dennis Santana. Acuña worked the count full, but grounded out sharply to Seager at short to end the threat.

Dunning allowed just three hits and one run over a career-high 7 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and didn’t walk anyone.

Joe Barlow took over in the ninth for Texas and retired Olson, Riley and Ozuna to end the game.