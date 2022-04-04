Braves News: Starting Rotation Announced, Strider Likely to Make Opening Day Roster, Plus More

Though this weekend certainly has not been the best of times for the Braves (get well soon Luke!), Sunday brought an exciting reminder that the start of the regular season is mere days away. When the Braves welcome the Reds on Thursday, Max Fried will toe the rubber in the opening game of the season.

Following Fried in the rotation will be Charlie Morton, Kyle Wright, Ian Anderson, and Huascar Ynoa. So not only do we now know which pitchers will fill out the Braves rotation to start the year, we also know what order they will pitch in. Furthermore, the fact that Morton will be available to start the season healthy is certainly a welcome development.

If Ynoa can recapture his excellent start to last season and Wright can carry over his success from this Spring, the Braves could certainly have a better than expected rotation to start the season. The success of the back end of the rotation will certainly be one of the more closely watched narratives out of the gate for Atlanta.

Braves News

Speaking with the media on Sunday, Brian Snitker mentioned a few young Braves that will likely be on the Opening Day roster, including top pitching prospect Spencer Strider.

In official moves made on Sunday, the Braves selected the contract of Darren O’Day with the Luke Jackson injury developments from Saturday. Jackson was moved to the 60-Day IL. Atlanta also optioned Kyle Muller to the minors.

Speaking of Wright and Ynoa, they both pitched on Sunday, with Wright looking amazing once again.

The Season Prediction Episode of the Battery Power Podcast, featuring Brad Rowland, Eric Cole, and Scott Coleman, looks at many fun predictions for the Braves and beyond for the 2022 season.

