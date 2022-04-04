Braves at Rays Spring Training Game Thread

The Braves head over to Port Charlotte this afternoon to take on the Rays in their second-to-last Grapefruit League game of 2022. (Tomorrow, the Rays will visit North Port, and that will be that.) Ian Anderson will take the hill for the Braves, and we’ll see whether he tries to get outs today or just continue tinkering in the context of an exhibition game where they do, in fact, keep score.

Scheduled Rays starter Josh Fleming throws with his left hand, so the Braves are rolling out a lineup that looks like the one they might deploy full-time against southpaws when the regular season begins:

Here's how the #Braves will line up today vs. the Rays! pic.twitter.com/0nxsE4A10n — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 4, 2022

They could, I suppose, use the same lineup against right-handers, too, but that would seem a little weird. I’m not thrilled about Austin Riley hitting third (against southpaws or righties), but it is what it is. In any case, the main thing about this lineup is that it more or less heralds the onset of the regular season, since it’s a road game in Spring Training where the Braves are sending out a bunch of regulars anyway. I’m guessing tomorrow, with Corey Kluber scheduled to start for the Rays, we’ll see the Braves’ expected lineup against right-handers at home.

The Rays, barring any last-minute swaps, also have a regular-ish lineup.

Game Date/Time: Monday, April 4, 1:05 p.m. EDT

Location: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Southeast (and Bally Sports Sun if you’re in that area)

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM/103.7 FM