2022 Gwinnett Stripers Roster Preview

The 2022 season is ready to begin, and Battery Power will be rolling out a look into the rosters from the four minor league affiliates and the interesting names on each one. The Gwinnett Stripers open us up, as they will start their season a few days early on April 5th. As always this roster features a number of players that are likely to get time in Atlanta in 2022 as well as a couple of top prospects who are trying to earn spots in 2022 and beyond. It looks a little different this season, however, as for the first time since 2012, it does not have our old friend Sean Kazmar Jr. who retired following the 2021 season.

Drumroll, please...



Our 2022 Opening Day roster is here! Read more: https://t.co/yKw3l2gCBO pic.twitter.com/GDnimf94NY — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) April 4, 2022

Pitchers

Kyle Muller is the headline name for the pitching staff, with many considering him the top pitching prospect in the entire system. Muller was in competition for a major league starting job this season but after a rough spring was sent to Gwinnett to continue developing. He is the player with the best shot at getting called up to make starts if and when the Braves need another arm, but he still needs to prove that his command will play well enough to allow him to take over a starting job long term.

Bryce Elder was the Minor League Pitcher of the Year for the Braves in 2021 and will try to continue his momentum from that season that had him scale the system from Rome to Gwinnett. Elder’s four pitch mix and above average command give him a high floor and make him an intriguing middle of the rotation option for Atlanta long term. With a strong start to the season a major league debut in 2022 is not out of the question.

Touki Toussaint is going to start at Gwinnett it what may be his final opportunity to prove he is capable of earning a starting rotation spot in Atlanta. Toussaint has long tantalized with his athleticism and raw stuff, but the lack of command development at the major league has stunted his opportunity to hold onto a job. Toussaint figures to be an exciting presence in Gwinnett’s rotation but needs to show better fastball command to get another crack in Atlanta’s rotation.

The Gwinnett bullpen will also feature a number of intriguing name. Jasseel De La Cruz still has a high ceiling and could possibly get another opportunity to start, but with a poor and injury-riddled performance in 2021 it seems he may be shifting to the bullpen full time. His fastball and slider are both plus pitches at their best, and his control over command approach could play in a late inning role. Dylan Lee made a World Series appearance last season and could be one of the early call ups to the major leagues if one of the left handed middle relief options struggle. Jacob Webb will almost certainly see time in Atlanta once again in 2022 and he hopes Gwinnett is a spring board to improving on his 2021 regression. Webb is a decent middle relief option at the major league level but figures to play a key late inning role for the Stripers. Nolan Kingham is another player whose role is uncertain, but likely figures in the bullpen long term. With the lack of starting options at Gwinnett he may find himself trying to improve in that role after he had a 10.13 ERA at Triple-A last season or he could be in middle relief where his stuff plays up and gives him a better shot at the major leagues.

Catchers

Chadwick Tromp is the only member of the 40 man roster from the catching group and thus figures to be an emergency option at the major league level. Ryan Casteel and Arden Pabst round out the group.

Infielders

Braden Shewmake is the top position player prospect on the Gwinnett roster and now has a chance to prove himself after a mediocre performance in 2021. The 24 year old shortstop had a one of the worst starts to a season in recent memory, but put up a strong recovery and hit .284/.321/.490 (122 wRC+) in the middle months of the season before a slump to end it. His aggressive approach will be tested at the Triple-A as he only walked 4.9% of the time last season.

The remainder of the infield options are guys that are emergency options for the major league level. This group includes returning Striper Ryan Goins, who got a fairly long look at major league camp and could be an emergency utility option at shortstop. Yariel Gonzalez has some potential of the group as a corner infielder with some pop and enough hit tool to project him as a bench bat at the major league level. John Nogowski, Pat Valaika, and Phil Gosselin round out the group as guys that could get spots in Atlanta if the injury bug hits the infield.

Outfielders

Justin Dean is the most exciting player in the weakest opening day outfield we’ve seen in Gwinnett in awhile. With Drew Waters not a part of this group (presumably due to a spring training hamstring problem) Dean will be the everyday center fielder and top prospect in the outfield. His speed and defensive ability are unquestioned, but his hit tool will need to show improvement over his 30.3% strikeout rate at Mississippi last season. He’s a surprisingly strong player, though he doesn’t figure to hit for a ton of power at the major league level, and to this point has yet to put up a wRC+ below 103 at any level.

Travis Demeritte joins the roster as the only member of the outfield on the 40 man roster, which also makes him the likely candidate to go to Atlanta’s bench if there is an injury prior to the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. Demeritte’s power allowed him to hit 21 home runs in 81 Triple-A games last season, but a 33% strikeout rate and unproven defensive ability gives pause to the idea of calling him up even in an emergency. Greyson Jenista joins him as a high-power, high strikeout bat in the outfield that could put on a show in 2022. Jenista hit 19 home runs in just 89 games at Mississippi, and in a more hitter-friendly environment we could see that number tick up even more. Unfortunately Jenista also struck out 36% of the time in Double-A