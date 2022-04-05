 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves News: Ian Anderson Exits Start Early, Road to a Repeat, Plus More

Anderson is not expected to miss time.

By StatsSAC
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the Braves enjoyed one of their better offensive performances of the Spring with an 8-2 win over the Rays. The Braves pitching overall also did the job with a committee approach after starter Ian Anderson left the game with a toe blister.

Fortunately, the injury concern for Anderson seems to be small, as he should be able to make his first start of the season this upcoming weekend against the Reds. The hope is that he will able to be on full rest and ready to go. While the injury to Luke Jackson over the weekend is certainly an unfortunate development, the Braves bullpen should certainly remain very strong. However, any injury to the starting rotation could certainly be more impactful with less overall certainty among that group on the team.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...