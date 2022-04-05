Braves News: Ian Anderson Exits Start Early, Road to a Repeat, Plus More

On Monday, the Braves enjoyed one of their better offensive performances of the Spring with an 8-2 win over the Rays. The Braves pitching overall also did the job with a committee approach after starter Ian Anderson left the game with a toe blister.
Fortunately, the injury concern for Anderson seems to be small, as he should be able to make his first start of the season this upcoming weekend against the Reds. The hope is that he will able to be on full rest and ready to go. While the injury to Luke Jackson over the weekend is certainly an unfortunate development, the Braves bullpen should certainly remain very strong. However, any injury to the starting rotation could certainly be more impactful with less overall certainty among that group on the team.
Braves News
- The Braves are in prime position to feature a lot of power in 2022.
- Mark Bowman of mlb.com lays out how the Braves can win a second straight World Series in 2022.
- Tim Tucker of the AJC discussed the upcoming season with Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur.
- David O’Brien of the Athletic confirms that the Braves mentality is the same as its always been to win it all again despite being reigning World Series Champions.
- Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney look at how the NL East teams stack up against each other in the latest edition of Battery Power TV.
MLB News
- The Tigers acquired Austin Meadows from the Rays on Monday as Detroit continues to add to its offense.
- The White Sox signed Johnny Cueto to a minor league deal, a depth move made on the heels of the knee injury to Lance Lynn.
- The Yankees acquired reliever David McKay from the Rays.
- Three big leaguers, including former Brave Rich Rodriguez, were suspended 80 games due to PED usage.
- Top prospect Julio Rodriguez will make the Mariners Opening Day roster.
Loading comments...