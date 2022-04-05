Braves News: Ian Anderson Exits Start Early, Road to a Repeat, Plus More

On Monday, the Braves enjoyed one of their better offensive performances of the Spring with an 8-2 win over the Rays. The Braves pitching overall also did the job with a committee approach after starter Ian Anderson left the game with a toe blister.

Fortunately, the injury concern for Anderson seems to be small, as he should be able to make his first start of the season this upcoming weekend against the Reds. The hope is that he will able to be on full rest and ready to go. While the injury to Luke Jackson over the weekend is certainly an unfortunate development, the Braves bullpen should certainly remain very strong. However, any injury to the starting rotation could certainly be more impactful with less overall certainty among that group on the team.

Braves News

MLB News