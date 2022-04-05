Rays vs Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will wrap up their Grapefruit League schedule against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday afternoon at CoolToday Park. Right-hander Bryce Elder will make his second appearance of the spring for Atlanta. Elder started the spring opener and was impressive tossing three hitless innings with a walk and two strikeouts against the Minnesota Twins. Elder will begin the season at Gwinnett, but we could see him in Atlanta at some point during the 2022 season.

The Braves will roll out most of their regulars Tuesday. Marcell Ozuna will hit clean up and DH while Alex Dickerson gets a start in left field. Manny Pina will be behind the plate and will hit ninth.

C Manny Piña was scratched from today’s lineup with a sore left wrist.



Here is the updated #BravesST lineup: pic.twitter.com/Wz2UOkn73E — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 5, 2022

For the Rays, veteran right-hander Corey Kluber will make his second appearance of the spring. Kluber allowed six hits and four runs, including three homers, in 3 1/3 innings against Boston in his debut.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, April 5, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM