This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Marquis Grissom from the Expos

Braves Franchise History

1975 - The Astros purchase Joe Niekro from the Braves.

1979 - Bob Horner suffers an ankle injury and will miss the next 32 games. The Braves fall to the Astros 2-1.

1993 - Cubs pitcher Jose Guzman takes a perfect game into the eighth inning against the Braves. Otis Nixon breaks up the no-hit bid with a single with two outs in the ninth. The Cubs win 1-0.

1995 - The Braves acquire Marquis Grissom from the Expos in exchange for outfielders Roberto Kelly and Tony Tarasco along with pitcher Esteban Yan.

1999 - Greg Maddux becomes the first pitcher since Todd Stottlemyre in 1996 to record two hits in the same inning when he homers and then drives in two with a single in an 11-3 win over the Phillies.

2002 - The Mets score nine runs in the ninth inning, with eight coming off of John Smoltz, in an 11-2 win over the Braves.

2013 - Trailing the Cubs 5-4, B.J. Upton leads off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run and Justin Upton walks it off with a solo blast of his own two batters later to give Atlanta a 6-5 win.

MLB History

1930 - The Giants play their first night game in an exhibition against their Bridgeport farm team. They won’t play a night game at home until 1940.

1970 - The Reds defeat the Expos 5-1 in the last home opener at Crosley Field.

1971 - Willie Mays homers on Opening Day and begins a streak of hitting a homer in four straight games to start the season. The record will be tied later by Mark McGwire, Nelson Cruz and Chris Davis.

1972 - The first general strike in the history of the major leagues begins with the cancellation of Opening Day games in both leagues. The strike will be settled seven days later when the players and owners come to an agreement on pension fund payments. Both sides agree to not make up the 86 games that were missed.

1973 - Ron Blomberg becomes the first designated hitter in major league history.

1973 - The Pittsburgh Pirates retire Roberto Clemente’s No. 21 in a pre-game ceremony at Three Rivers Stadium.

1974 - The Yankees defeat the Indians 6-1 at Shea Stadium. This is the first game of a two-year stretch where the Yankees will play games at Shea while Yankee Stadium is being rebuilt.

1977 - The Seattle Mariners drop their first regular season game at the Kingdome.

1982 - The Twins and Mariners open the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in front of a record 52,279 people. Seattle wins 11-7 despite a pair of homers from rookie Gary Gaetti.

1992 - The Baltimore Orioles defeat the Cleveland Indians 2-0 in the first game to be played at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

2009 - Emilio Bonafacio hits the first inside-the-park home run on Opening Day since Carl Yastrzemski in 1968 to help the Marlins beat the Reds. Bonifacio goes 4-for-5 with three stolen bases and scores four runs.

