Braves Season Predictions: Who will win the 2022 World Series

The final installment of our season predictions roundtable is here and it is the biggest question of all. Who will win the 2022 World Series? If you missed any of our previous roundtable, you can find them below.

Who will be the Braves position player MVP?

Who will be the Braves pitching MVP?

How many games will the Braves win in 2022?

Who will win the 2022 World Series?

Kris: An expanded postseason is going to introduce even more randomness into the mix. The 2021 Braves are a great example that the best team from the regular season doesn’t always come out on top in the postseason. Still, I think this Braves roster is built for postseason success and it wouldn’t be any fun if I picked anyone else. Braves in six over the Blue Jays.

Eric: Braves repeat in 2022. The Dodgers are genuinely scary, but I like how deep this team is and there is a lot of top end talent on it, too.

Stephen: Teams don’t really repeat in baseball, it’s just not how the sport works. October randomness typically shines on another and so for fun I’ll say the Toronto Blue Jays for some new blood at the top. My confidence in that pick couldn’t be closer to zero if I tried.

Ivan: Safest money seems like the Dodgers, but the field is always the better choice. If I’m looking forward to anything, it’s chaos like a Wild Card, lowest-seed Brewers team churning through the postseason and making the expanded field look ridiculous. Brewers over Rays in a series that spurs dozens of “baseball is dying” think pieces in late October, book it.

DJourn: The Pirates over the Athletics in a classic. (Checks notes. Hmm. World Series not Worst Series. Right). The Braves are a playoff team and maybe the Division winner. But repeating as World Series Champions? I hope so. I really do, but they aren’t the turn-of-the-millennium Yankees. One or both of the Dodgers and Astros have been in the World Series since they played each other in 2017. The Dodgers seem likely to make a return trip this season but why choose the obvious when you can be different? I’ll pick the Blue Jays over the Padres in a battle of Wild Card teams that got hot at the right time.

Brad: This certainly won’t be popular but, if I had to pick one team with my life on the line, it would be the Dodgers. As Ivan notes, I would definitely take the field if given the opportunity. Baseball is random, and the Braves could repeat, but the Dodgers have the best roster at this moment.

Demetrius: Of course I want the Braves to repeat since they’re my favorite team in all of sports, but I also want them to do it for the selfish purpose of righting the wrong from 1996. That ‘96 Braves team was better than the team that won it all, but they ended up tripping over the final hurdle in that year’s World Series. Hopefully with a better team and better luck, the Braves can do the trick this season.

Now that I’ve said all that, it feels impossible to pick against the Dodgers. I’m sorry but they’re just completely loaded and until they get knocked out, they’re still the big favorites to lift the trophy in October. I know that baseball rarely works that way (see: 2021) but sometimes there’s just no stopping a bulldozer.

Scott: Braves run it back. Give me Atlanta over Toronto in a seven-game classic.

Cassidy: I know repeating is really difficult to do. I really think the Braves will because of the depth of the team overall but especially the bullpen.

The Dodgers are really scary, yes, but I would take our staff over theirs and I think our ability to win games in multiple ways will be an X factor.

Daniel: Dodgers are the safest money, but none of the Dodgers, Braves, Yankees, or Blue Jays would surprise me on talent, and neither would the Rays just because they are insane at scouting and development and always manage to put together a very good team.

Wayne: I think the Braves can do it. One part of that reasoning is that I think we see an Atlanta vs. Toronto Blue Jays World Series, and while the Blue Jays are exciting and good, they are also young. The Braves experience will give them the advantage. Secondly, the Braves are loaded… everywhere. Whether it’s in the rotation, bullpen, lineup or in the field, there are very few teams as well rounded as this Braves team.