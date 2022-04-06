Braves kick off 2022 title defense season with four-game set against Reds

The 2022 regular season will officially get underway for the Braves on Thursday when they begin a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta went 4-3 against the Reds in 2021, splitting a four-game series at Great American Ball Park before taking two of three at home in early August. The series at SunTrust Park featured one of the team’s most bonkers wins of 2021, as the Braves squandered a 5-0 lead, fell behind 6-5 in the 11th, and then ended up walkoff winners thanks to Ozzie Albies’ three-run homer off former Brave Lucas Sims.

Cincinnati matched up with Atlanta in the Wild Card round of the 2020 postseason and got swept, failing to score a run in the two-game set. They went 83-79 in 2021 but missed the playoffs, finishing 12 games back of the Brewers in the NL Central. The Reds had an “interesting” offseason where they watched Nick Castellanos leave in free agency and traded offensive pieces Jesse Winkler and Eugenio Suarez to Seattle. They added outfielder Tommy Pham late but this looks like a team that is in a weird place, in a not-too-strong division yet tearing chunks out of their roster. The Reds ran middling payrolls in 2019-2021, but will enter Opening Day with an active roster figure likely more than $10 million lower from 2021, and what seems like a bottom-half roster at this point. Their position player group looks mostly uninspiring rather than horrid, and the pitching seems fine (though dealing with injury to start the year) if not great, but there’s not much to build around here short of a few names like second baseman Jonathan India and starter Luis Castillo.

Cincinnati is dealing with a number of injuries to begin the season. Infielders Jose Barrero and Donovan Solano are expected to begin the season on the Injured List along with pitchers Castillo, and former Braves Mike Minor and Lucas Sims. So, they will be piecing their rotation together to begin the season.

Draft Kings World Series Odds: Braves +1000, Reds +15000

Thursday, April 7, 8:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Tyler Mahle (2021: 33 GS, 180.0 IP, 27.7 K%, 8.4 BB%, 3.75 ERA, 3.80 FIP, 3.74 xFIP)

Tyler Mahle will get the call for the Reds in the opener and will be making his first career Opening Day start. Mahle enjoyed a breakout 2021 season (3.8 fWAR) where he set a career high in innings pitched with 180 while posting a 3.76 ERA and a 3.80 FIP, more than solid numbers considering his home park (85 ERA-, 86 FIP-). As expected, he was much more effective on the road, with a 2.30 ERA and a 2.76 FIP. Mahle relies on a mid-90s four-seam fastball along with a slider/cutter and a splitter. Mahle’s fastball has most of the makings of an effective offering, but hitters should watch out for the splitter, which has an unusual horizontal-rather-than-vertical-break profile and has consistently neutralized hitters despite infrequent usage. Mahle has faced the Braves three times in his career, allowing 14 hits and 10 runs in 17 innings pitched. The Braves dealt him one of his worst starts of his breakout season in Cincinnati last year, homering off him twice in a four-run outing.

Max Fried (2021: 28 GS, 165.2 IP, 23.7 K%, 6.1 BB%, 3.04 ERA, 3.31 FIP, 3.45 xFIP)

Max Fried will draw his second straight Opening Day start for Atlanta. Fried is coming off a solid 2021 season where he overcame a slow start. Fried allowed 23 hits and 14 earned runs over his first 11 innings before landing on the Injured List with a strained hamstring that he suffered running the bases. He returned in May and put up a 2.44 ERA and a 3.09 FIP over his final 25 starts. It’s hard to say enough about Fried, who has transformed himself into an upper-echelon pitcher in the span of a few years, posting 3.8 fWAR (same as Mahle) in 2021. He dominated in the postseason (2.92 FIP, 2.91 xFIP) as well, and could have even greater things on the horizon if he can stay healthy, as he’s never thrown more than 166 innings in a season.

Fried missed the Reds in all seven games between these two teams last season, but held them scoreless for seven innings (5 K, 0 BB) in the 2020 playoffs.

Friday, April 8, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

Reiver Sanmartin (2021: 2 GS, 11.2 IP, 23.4 K%, 4.3 BB%, 1.54 ERA, 1.80 FIP, 3.46 xFIP)

Left-hander Reiver Sanmartin will get the call for the Reds in Friday’s game. Sanmartin is a 25-year old southpaw who will be making his third career start. He spent most of the 2021 season at Triple-A where he had a 3.94 ERA and a 3.06 FIP in 82 1/3 innings. He allowed 12 hits and two runs in 11 2/3 innings at the major league level. Sanmartin is a four-pitch pitcher whose stuff isn’t overpowering. His fastball averaged 89.5 mph in 2021 but he mixes in a slider, changeup and sinker to keep hitters off balance, and is an unusual horizontal movement guy. Sanmartin wasn’t highly thought of on the scouting end coming into last season, getting 35 FV grades, but he’s consistently performed well in the minors and has decent projections as a swingman/back-of-the-rotation type.

Charlie Morton (2021: 33 GS, 185.2 IP, 28.6 K%, 7.7 BB%, 3.34 ERA, 3.18 FIP, 3.31 xFIP)

The Braves got exactly what they were hoping for from Charlie Morton in 2021. He tied a career-high with 33 starts while posting a 3.34 ERA and a 3.18 FIP in 185 2/3 innings. Morton’s performance mostly carried over into the postseason (3.31 xFIP in regular season, 3.64 in postseason; inflated 4.25 FIP in postseason) until he was struck in the leg with a line drive that fractured his fibula in Game 1 of the World Series. After undergoing offseason surgery, there was some question as to whether or not he would be available for the start of the regular season. However, he answered those questions with a solid Spring Training and will slot in behind Fried in the rotation. Like Fried, Morton somehow avoided facing the Reds in all seven games last year.

Saturday, April 9, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Vladimir Gutierrez (2021: 22 GS, 114.0 IP, 17.7 K%, 9.3 BB%, 4.74 ERA, 5.22 FIP, 5.11 xFIP)

Vladimir Gutierrez began the 2021 season in Triple-A but finished it in the Reds’ rotation. He made 22 starts and logged 114.0 innings to go along with a 4.74 ERA and a 5.22 FIP. As is the case with most of Cincinnati’s pitchers, he was better away from Great American Ballpark. Gutierrez doesn’t have overpowering stuff as his 17.7 percent strikeout rate suggests. He needs to limit hard contact to be successful, but allowed 20 home runs in his 22 starts last season. Gutierrez made two starts against Atlanta last season, allowing 11 hits and four runs in 12 innings. The Braves knocked him around in Cincinnati, but he had one of his best starts of his career so far against them in Atlanta, throwing six innings of one-run ball (6/2 K/BB ratio).

Gutierrez got 40 FVish grades coming into the year, and his performance in both 2021 and forecasted for 2022 suggests something akin to an innings-eating fifth starter. He has an interesting curveball with a lot of horizontal movement and his secondaries were effective in 2021, but he throws a poor fastball nearly half the time.

Kyle Wright (2021 Triple A: 24 GS, 137.0 IP, 24.2 K%, 8.0 BB%, 3.02 ERA, 3.33 FIP, 3.75 xFIP)

Kyle Wright will get the start for the Braves in Saturday’s game. The former fifth overall selection had an interesting 2021 season. He made two disastrous starts for the Braves and spent the rest of the season at Gwinnett. Wright finished the year strong at Triple-A with a 3.02 ERA and a 3.33 FIP in 137 innings. He made two promising appearances in the World Series and looked solid during Spring Training. Wright has shown flashes in the past, but hasn’t found much consistent success at the major league level. Atlanta needs him to take that next step to help solidify the back half of the rotation.

Sunday, April 10, 1:35 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

Hunter Greene (2021 Triple A: 14 GS, 65.1 IP, 28.6 K%, 9.1 BB%, 4.13 ERA, 4.46 FIP, 4.04 xFIP)

Top pitching prospect Hunter Greene will make his major league debut for Cincinnati Sunday. Greene is one of the hardest pitchers anywhere and has been clocked throwing up to 104 mph in games. However, the keys to his success are his slider and changeup. Greene’s fastball is there in velocity but lacks great life or spin and thus sometimes gets hit hard. Thus, the secondary offerings will be key to his long-term success.

Ian Anderson (2021: 128.1 IP, 23.2 K%, 9.9 BB%, 3.58 ERA, 4.12 FIP, 3.96 xFIP)

Ian Anderson is scheduled to make his season debut in the series finale on Sunday. Anderson exited his last Grapefruit League start early due to a blister on his toe; he doesn’t expect it to be a lingering issue. A shoulder injury caused Anderson to miss more than a month during the second half of the 2021 season and possibly dinged his numbers both before and after his stint on the shelf, but overall he still put up solid numbers with a 3.58 ERA and a 4.12 FIP (1.9 fWAR) in 128 1/3 innings.

Anderson dropped his game against the Reds in 2021, allowing three runs in six innings despite a sparkling 9/1 K/BB ratio — it was his best start of the year by xFIP, but given that he allowed a homer and the runs, the results weren’t nearly as kind.