Braves MiLB recap: BASEBALL IS BACK, Gwinnett loses 2022 opener

It was a light schedule on Tuesday night, with only the Gwinnett Stripers in action. Unfortunately it was a loss, but in the end it didn’t matter... real live Atlanta Braves baseball is back.

While the rest of the Braves minor-league squads begin play on Friday, Gwinnett traveled to Memphis to officially inaugurate the 2022 MiLB season. The Redbirds came out on top, 2-1.

Gwinnett Stripers 1, Memphis Redbirds 2

Box score

Kyle Muller, SP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Nolan Kingham, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Braden Shewmake, SS: 2-for-4

Travis Demeritte, RF: 2-for-4, 1 2B

Chadwick Tromp, C: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Kyle Muller got the opening day nod and delivered, giving 4.2 innings of one-run ball. Per our own Garrett Spain, Muller’s command was spotty, but the slider was down and effective in keeping the Redbirds at bay. Muller, the 6-foot-7 lefty, has struggled with fastball command in the past, but it is also April 5 and there is little reason to be alarmed. Nolan Kingham came on in relief and did work, not allowing a baserunner in his 1.1 innings of work. Nick Vincent allowed the game-winning run in the seventh and Brad Brach closed it out with a scoreless eighth.

Braden Shewmake, Travis Demeritte and Chadwick Tromp led the way with two hits apiece. At the plate and in the field, Braden Shewmake looked like a new man. His swing was crisper and he registered two hits in his first two at-bats. He also made a dandy of a diving play later in the game. Shewmake unfortunately hit into a double play on a sharp liner to left field with bases loaded in the eighth, ending the inning and the Stripers’ chances to tie it up at two. Catcher Chadwick Tromp was responsible for the scoring with a third-inning blast. Yariel Gonzalez was the only other Striper to record a base hit.

Up next: