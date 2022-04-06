Braves News: Officially One Day ‘til Opening Day

We are officially one day away from 2022 Opening Day.

Here are the Opening Day matchups:

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, April 7

Yankees vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.

Cubs vs. Brewers, 2:20 p.m.

Nationals vs. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Royals vs. Guardians, 4:10 p.m.

Twins vs. Mariners, 4:10 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Pirates, 4:15 p.m.

Braves vs. Reds, 8:08 p.m.

Angels vs. Astros, 9:38 p.m.

D-Backs vs. Padres, 9:40 p.m.

The Braves look to start the season on a high note with Max Fried on the mound versus the Reds. First pitch is set for 8:08pm ET.

Braves News

Bryce Elder no-hit the Rays over 4.2 innings in a 1-0 victory. The 22-year-old finished his day with 3BBs and 2Ks.

Several names worth looking into on the Gwinnett Stripers 2022 roster.

Braves Podcasts

A preview of the 2022 Minor League Roster in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

MLB News

PitchCom, a pitch-calling technology, gets approved for the 2022 season. The device is wearable and will transmit messages between pitchers and catchers.

The Dodgers and RHP Dellin Betances agreed to a minor league deal. The reliever has only tossed 13.1 innings since 2019 after issues with his right shoulder.

Brewers catcher Pedro Severino faces an 80 game suspension after a positive test for Clomiphene. MLB categorizes this as a PED because it raises male testosterone levels.

White Sox skipper Tony La Russa on adding RHP Johnny Cueto to Triple-A Charlotte.

The Marlins and 1B Jesús Aguilar avoided arbitration after agreeing to a $7.5M deal. Aguilar filed at $7.75M. The Marlins countered at $7M before both parties came to agreement on $7.5M.

The Reds released OF Shogo Akiyama after two seasons. The club still owes him $8M. Through 142 in a Reds uniform, he batted .224 with no homers and only 21 RBIs.

MLBPA gave $50K to minor league players in November 2021.