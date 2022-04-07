Get to know the Braves 2022 Opening Day Roster

The Atlanta Braves have yet to officially announce their Opening Day roster, but barring something unexpected, the group was essentially in place following a flurry of roster moves over the weekend. Listed below is our expectation for the Braves’ Opening Day roster that includes how they were acquired along with some fun facts about each player.

(If there is a late or unexpected change, we will update this article.)

36 - Ian Anderson - RHP

Age: 23 (2022 will be his age-24 season), Birthplace: Rexford, NY

Acquired: Selected by Atlanta with the 3rd pick of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Expected Role: Starting rotation

Projection: Mid-rotation or better starter, 2.0-2.5 WAR over 140-160 innings.

Fun Facts: After his performance in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series, became the second player in history to have a hitless outing of five or more innings in a World Series game (Don Larson). Identical twin brother, Ben, was drafted by the Rangers in the 13th round of the 2019 amateur draft.

64 - Tucker Davidson - LHP

Age: 26 Birthplace: Amarillo, Texas

Acquired: Selected by Atlanta in the 19th round (559th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Expected Role: Back of rotation or spot starter

Projection: Mid-rotation or worse starter, 0.5-1.0 WAR over 60-90 innings.

Fun Fact: Made a start in the 2021 World Series despite not appearing in a major league game after June 15 during the regular season.

54 - Max Fried - LHP

Age: 28, Birthplace: Santa Monica, CA

Draft: Selected by the San Diego Padres with the 7th overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Acquired: Traded by the Padres on December 19, 2014 along with Dustin Peterson, Jace Peterson and Mallex Smith in exchange for Aaron Northcraft and Justin Upton.

Expected Role: Starting rotation

Projection: Above average/top of rotation starter; 3.0-4.0 WAR over 150-190 innings.

Fun Facts: Won potentially the last-ever Silver Slugger for NL pitchers in 2021 (Jacob deGrom finished with a 133 wRC+ to Fried’s 77, but had half as many PAs). Also won the Gold Glove award, becoming the third (and probably last ever) NL pitcher to win both in the same year (finished with the highest DRS but not the highest UZR among NL pitchers in 2021).

74 - Kenley Jansen - RHP

Age: 34 Birthplace: Willemstad, Curaçao

Acquired: Signed a one-year, $16 million contract on March 18, 2022.

Expected Role: Closer

Projection: Above-average reliever, 0.5-1.0 WAR over 60-70 innings.

Fun Facts: Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dodgers; played catcher for the first half-decade of his career before converting to a pitcher. Leads all relievers in fWAR since his debut in 2010. Has never posted an ERA-, FIP-, or xFIP- above 100 in a season.

68 - Tyler Matzek - LHP

Age: 31, Birthplace: Mission Viejo, CA

Draft: Drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the first round (11th overall) of the 2009 MLB Draft.

Acquired: Signed a minor league deal with the Braves in August 2019

Expected Role: High-leverage relief

Projection: Above-average to elite reliever, 0.5-1.5 WAR over 50-70 innings.

Fun Facts: Former top prospect (23rd overall per Baseball America following the 2009 draft) with strong rookie season (1.9 fWAR in 117 2⁄ 3 innings); released after 2015 struggles in 2016, battled back against the yips through three minor league deals and two stints with the Texas AirHogs of the American Association to return to the majors in 2020.

32 - RHP - Collin McHugh

Age: 34 (2022 will be his age-35 season) Birthplace: Naperville, IL

Draft: Drafted by the New York Mets in the 18th round (554th overall) of the 2008 MLB Draft.

Acquired: Signed a $10 million, two-year deal with the Braves on March 15, 2022. The deal includes a $6 million club option for 2024.

Expected Role: Jack-of-all-pitching-trades, may include opening, starting, long relief, and high-leverage relief.

Projection: Above-average pitcher, 0.5-1.0 WAR over 60-65 innings.

Fun Facts: Runs the Twelve Six Podcast. Initially a starter through 2017, has worked in a variety of roles since.

33 - RHP - A.J. Minter

Age: 28, Birthplace: Tyler, TX

Draft: Drafted by the Braves in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Avoided arbitration with a $1.3 million deal for the 2021 season.

Expected Role: High-leverage relief

Projection: Above-average reliever, 0.5-1.0 WAR over 55-65 innings.

Fun fact: Was demoted to the minors on July 18, 2021 despite being second on the team in relief fWAR at the time (0.7). The demotion notwithstanding, finished the season with the most fWAR among Braves relievers.

50 - RHP - Charlie Morton

Age: 38, Birthplace: Flemington, NJ

Draft: Drafted by the Braves in the third round (95th overall) of the 2002 MLB Draft.

Acquired: Signed as a free agent in November 2020 on a 1-year, $15 million deal. Agreed to an extension for the 2022 season worth $20 million on September 6, 2021, which includes a club option for the 2023 season also worth $20 million (no buyout).

Expected Role: Starting rotation

Projection: Above-average starter, 3.0-3.5 WAR over 160-170 innings.

Fun Facts: Threw 16 pitches across two innings with a fractured fibula (suffered on a comebacker off the bat of Yuli Gurriel) during Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, recording two strikeouts and a lineout. Finished 10th in fWAR among pitchers with 4.6 in 2021, which is the 35th-highest total for any pitcher at age 37 or older since 1945. One of only 12 pitchers to have a 4+ fWAR season at age 37 or older since 2000.

15 - LHP - Sean Newcomb

Age: 28 (2022 will be his age-29 season), Birthplace: Brockton, MA

Draft: Drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the first round (15th overall) of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Acquired: Traded by the Angels along with Erick Aybar, Chris Ellis and cash to the Braves for Jose Briceno and Andrelton Simmons in November 2015.

Expected Role: Bullpen

Projection: Generic reliever, possibly opener/spot-starter, 0.0-0.5 WAR over 40-80 innings.

Fun Fact: Was a generic starter (3.0 fWAR in 264 innings) over his first 1.5 major league seasons. Transitioned to the bullpen afterwards, where his performance has been similar if not worse, contrary to general expectations about such transitions.

56 - Darren O’Day - RHP

Age: 39 Birthplace: Jacksonville, FL

Acquired: Signed a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training on November 29, 2021.

Expected Role: Middle relief, primarily against right-handers.

Projection: Replacement level to above-average reliever, 0.0-0.5 WAR over 10-60 innings.

Fun Facts: Originally signed as an undrafted free agent. 2017 recipient of the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award for his support of U.S. servicemembers.

51 - LHP - Will Smith

Age: 32, Birthplace: Newnan, GA

Draft: Drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh round (229th overall) of the 2008 MLB Draft.

Acquired: Signed as a free agent with the Braves in November 2019 (3 years, $40 million).

Expected Role: High-leverage relief

Projection: Average to above-average reliever, 0.5-1.0 WAR over 60-70 innings.

Fun Fact: Did not give up a run in the 2021 postseason despite a 4.46 xFIP in those 11 appearances that was worse than his regular-season mark (4.06).

65 - Spencer Strider - RHP

Age: 23 Birthplace: Columbus, OH

Draft: Drafted by the Braves in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Expected Role: Multi-purpose, may open, start, or relieve.

Projection: Below-average to average swingman, 0.0-1.0 WAR in 40-100 innings.

Fun Facts: Played at five professional levels across his 2021 professional debut season.

63 - Tyler Thornburg - RHP

Age: 33 Birthplace: Houston, TX

Draft: Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the third round (96th overall) of the 2010 MLB Draft

Acquired: Signed a non-guaranteed one-year deal with the club on March 16.

Expected Role: Mop-up relief

Projection: Below-replacement level reliever, -0.5-0.0 WAR over 45-50 innings.

Fun Facts: Allowed back-to-back-to-back home runs in his major league debut. Set Brewers reliever record for consecutive innings without allowing a baserunner in 2016.

30 - RHP - Kyle Wright

Age: 26 Birthplace: Huntsville, AL

Draft: Drafted by the Braves with the fifth overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Expected Role: Back-of-rotation starter.

Projection: 0.5 to 1.5 WAR as a swingman across 60-140 innings.

Fun Fact: Pitched just 6 2⁄ 3 innings for the Braves in the regular season, making two generally-unsuccessful starts. Pitched 5 2⁄ 3 innings across two appearances for the Braves in the World Series, more than any other pitcher on the team other than Max Fried.

19 - RHP - Huascar Ynoa

Age: 23 (2022 will be his age-24 season), Birthplace: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Acquired: Signed by Twins as international amateur free agent in 2014; traded by the Twins to the Braves in exchange for Anthony Recker and Jaime Garcia in July 2017.

Expected Role: Back-of-rotation starter, potential bullpen candidate if performance regresses from 2021 success.

Projection: Above-average, short-stint starter, 1.5 WAR over 100-115 innings.

Fun Fact: Older brother, Michael Ynoa, received a $4.25 million signing bonus from the Athletics and was nearly a top-50 prospect ahead of the 2009 season per Baseball America. Michael has compiled 0.0 fWAR to date and hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2017, in contrast to his younger, less-heralded brother, who put up 1.4 fWAR in 91 innings in 2021.

24 - William Contreras - C

Age: 24 Birthplace: Puerto Cabello, Venezuela

Acquired: Signed as an international free agent with the Braves on February 10, 2015.

Expected Role: Platoon Designated Hitter, pinch-hitter, third catcher.

Projection: Average position player, 0.0-1.0 WAR over 30-380 PAs.

Fun Fact: Older brother, Willson, has been a mainstay Cubs backstop since 2016.

16 - C - Travis d’Arnaud

Age: 33, Birthplace: Long Beach, CA

Draft: Drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

Acquired: Signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Braves in November 2019.

Expected Role: Starting Catcher (or part of catcher tandem)

Projection: Average-to-above position player, 1.0-2.0 WAR in 290-400 PAs.

Fun Facts: Older brother, Chase d’Arnaud, played for the Braves in 2016-2017. Traded for both Roy Halladay and R.A. Dickey in his career. First major league hit came against the Braves (Luis Ayala, 2013). Underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2018.

9 - C - Manny Piña

Age: 34 (2022 will be his age-35 season) Birthplace: Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Acquired: Signed as an international free agent by the Texas Rangers in 2005. Signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Braves in November 2021.

Expected Role: Backup catcher (or part of catcher tandem)

Projection: Average-to-above position player, 1.0-1.5 WAR in 200-250 PAs.

Fun Facts: Braves are Piña’s sixth major league organization; he has been traded three times in his career, including fulfilling the role of Player to be Named Later.

1 - 2B - Ozzie Albies

Age: 25, Birthplace: Willemstad, Curaçao

Acquired: Signed as an international free agent by the Braves in July 2013. Currently signed to a seven-year, $35 million deal with team options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Expected Role: Starting Second Baseman

Projection: Above-average to All-Star-level position player, 4.0-4.5 WAR in 660-690 PAs.

Fun Facts: Won his second Silver Slugger Award in 2021, along with the Heart and Hustle Award. First Braves second baseman to have a 30-homer, 100-RBI campaign, achieved in 2021.

11 - UTIL - Orlando Arcia

Age: 27 Birthplace: Anaco, Venezuela

Acquired: Signed as an international free agent by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2010. Traded by the Brewers to the Braves on April 6, 2021 for pitchers Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka. Signed a two-year, $3 million deal with the Braves on November 30, 2021.

Expected Role: Backup infielder (potentially backup outfielder too).

Projection: Solid bench player to average regular position player, 0.5-1.5 WAR over 100-470 PAs.

Fun Fact: Older brother Oswaldo Arcia has played in parts of four major league seasons, and appeared in a major league game for four different teams during the 2017 campaign.

28 - 1B - Matt Olson

Age: 28 Birthplace: Atlanta, GA

Draft: Taken 47th overall (supplemental first round pick) by the Oakland Athletics in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Acquired: Traded by the Athletics to the Braves in exchange for Cristian Pache, Shea Langeliers, Ryan Cusick, and Joey Estes on March 14, 2022. Signed a $168 million, eight-year extension shortly following the trade.

Expected Role: Starting First Baseman

Projection: All-Star-level position player, 4.5-5.0 WAR in 620-670 PAs.

Fun Facts: Olson’s extension is the largest contract in team history, surpassing an extension given to Freddie Freeman, whom Olson is replacing at first base. Olson holds the rookie record for homers in a month (13, in September 2017).

27 - 3B - Austin Riley

Age: 25 Birthplace: Memphis, TN

Draft: Drafted by the Braves in the supplemental first round, 41st overall, of the 2015 MLB Draft.

Expected Role: Starting Third Baseman

Projection: Above-average position player, 3.5 WAR over 630-670 PAs.

Fun Facts: Had the second-most homers to begin a career with seven in 14 games in 2019 (now the third-most); fourth player in MLB history to hit eight homers through 16 games. Won the NL Rookie of the Month honors for May 2019, despite appearing in only 15 games. Won 2021 NL Silver Slugger Award for third basemen.

7 - SS - Dansby Swanson

Age: 28, Birthplace: Kennesaw, GA

Draft: Selected with the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Acquired: Traded by Arizona along with Aaron Blair and Ender Inciarte to the Braves in exchange for Shelby Miller and Gabe Speier. Lost his arbitration case against the Braves for the 2021 season and will earn $6 million.

Expected Role: Starting Shortstop

Projection: Average to above-average position player, 2.0-3.0 WAR over 600-670 PAs.

Fun Facts: 2014 College World Series Most Outstanding Player for Vanderbilt. Professional debut post-draft delayed after being hit with a pitch in the face in a simulated game, causing a concussion and requiring 14 stitches. First career homer was of the inside-the-park variety. Currently holds the Braves’ single-season record for homers by a shortstop, with 27 (achieved in 2021). Secured the final out of the 2021 World Series by completing a 6-3 putout.

25 - OF - Alex Dickerson

Age: 31 (2022 will be his age-32 season) Birthplace: Poway, CA

Draft: Taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third round (91st overall) of the 2011 MLB draft.

Acquired: Signed a one-year, non-guaranteed, $1 million contract with the Braves in March 2022.

Expected Role: Platoon Designated Hitter before Ronald Acuña Jr. returns from injury; bench bat, last resort outfielder.

Projection: Bench-level production, 0.5 WAR over 300-330 PAs.

Fun Facts: Nicknamed “Grandpa” as a result of having back surgery at age 15. First career homer was a pinch-hit grand slam. Sprained an ankle during Spring Training 2014 after stepping on a sprinkler head; the subsequent diagnostics found a bone cyst in his foot that required surgery. Has a pseudo-legendary list of injuries in addition to the sprinkler/cyst incident: hip flexor, bulging disc and microdiscectomy, Tommy John Surgery, shoulder plus back plus hamstring issues in 2021.

14 - OF - Adam Duvall

Age: 33 Birthplace: Louisville, KY

Draft: Taken by the San Francisco Giants in the 11th round (348th overall) of the 2010 MLB Draft.

Acquired: Traded by the Miami Marlins to the Braves on July 30, 2021, in exchange for Alex Jackson.

Expected Role: Starting Outfielder

Projection: Below-average to average position player, 1.0-2.5 WAR over 510-560 PAs.

Fun Facts: Hit a homer in his first MLB game off Mike Leake; was later traded to the Cincinnati Reds for Leake. First alumnus of the University of Louisville to be elected to an MLB All-Star Game roster. Along with Marcell Ozuna, became the first teammates to hit three homers in consecutive games (September 1-2, 2020). Only player in Braves history to have two three-homer games in the same season. Only player in MLB history to hit a two-run homer, followed by a three-run homer, followed by a grand slam in MLB history. Won a Gold Glove Award for right field in 2021, despite playing fewer than half of his defensive innings in that position over the course of the season.

38 - OF - Guillermo Heredia

Age: 31 Birthplace: Matanzas, Cuba

Acquired: Signed a one-year, major league deal worth $500,000 with the Seattle Mariners in 2016. Claimed off waivers from the Mets by the Braves on February 24, 2021. Signed a one-year deal for the 2022 season worth $1 million.

Expected Role: Backup outfielder, potential platoon starter.

Projection: Replacement level, 0.0 WAR over 150-320 PAs.

Fun Facts: Braves are Heredia’s fifth MLB team; he was once traded as part of a package for former Brave Mallex Smith. On April 18, 2021, Heredia hit two homers, including a grand slam, making him the first and only Brave so far to drive in six or more runs from the eighth spot in the lineup.

20 - LF - Marcell Ozuna

Age: 31 Birthplace: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Acquired: Originally signed by the Marlins as an international amateur free agent in 2008. Signed a four-year, $65 million deal with the Braves that also includes a $16 million club option for a fifth year in February 2021.

Expected Role: Starting Outfielder or Designated Hitter

Projection: Average position player, 1.5-2.0 WAR over 410-610 PAs.

Fun Facts: First NL player to hit three homers in a single game at Fenway Park. Won the first-ever Silver Slugger Award for Designated Hitters in the NL after the 2020 season.

8 - OF - Eddie Rosario

Age: 30 Birthplace: Guyama, Puerto Rico

Draft: Taken in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Draft (135th overall) by the Minnesota Twins.

Acquired: Signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Braves on March 16, 2022. (Was previously traded to the Braves on July 30, 2021, with cash for Pablo Sandoval, but became a free agent after the World Series.)

Expected Role: Starting Outfielder

Projection: Below-average position player, 1.0-1.5 WAR over 490-510 PAs.

Fun Facts: 115th player in major league history to hit a home run in his first at-bat. Led MLB in triples as a rookie, despite debuting a month into the season. Hit for the cycle with the Braves on September 19, 2021 — saw just five pitches in his four cycle at-bats, the fewest pitches seen to achieve a cycle since 1900. Fifth MLB player with two four-hit games in a single postseason; second MLB player with two four-hit games in the same postseason history.