Sit back and enjoy this early stage of the season for the defending champion Braves

When it comes to the history of the Atlanta Braves, two teams stand out in particular and it’s pretty obvious why. Both the 1995 and 2021 Braves are destined to be linked together since they both managed to reach Postseason glory by lifting the Commissioner’s Trophy at the end of the World Series. They also share the distinction of being both the first and last franchise to win titles in between Major League Baseball work stoppages, but that’s a digression on my part. The main point is that these two teams are never going to be forgotten in baseball history and that’s solely due to the fact that they managed to win it all. The saying “Flags Fly Forever” is no joke!

With that being said, I can’t say that the 1995 Braves are my favorite team in franchise history. I’m not going to sit here and say that they were a boring or uninteresting team — it’s very hard to argue that any of those teams with the monstrous trio of Greg Maddux, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine all in their prime were anything but brilliant. At the same time, it feels like 1995 was just a sigh of relief if anything. The Braves had been knocking on the doors of championship majesty since their shocking run to the 1991 NL Pennant and this felt more like “Whew, finally” than anything else.

Instead, I’d argue that the 1996 Braves were more interesting to me, simply because they were just so much better. John Smoltz had the best season of his career in 1996, while Maddux and Glavine were their typically brilliant selves in that season as well. The rotation was just as strong as ever and the rest of the team took strides as well. Chipper Jones took a major leap in production, Marquis Grissom had his most complete season as a big leaguer, Javy Lopez and Mark Lemke provided great defense in the infield, Ryan Klesko continued to clobber the ball and Fred McGriff was still just as reliable at the plate as he was when he was first traded to Atlanta. With the pitching staff (including Steve Avery and Mark Wohlers, who can’t be forgotten here) being dominant and the offense being more-than-good enough to capitalize on the pitching help that they were being given, it rounded out to a team that won 96 games and arguably should’ve repeated as World Series champions.

It sure looked like this was going to happen, even deep into October! The Braves swept the Dodgers in the NLDS to kick things off, and then emphatically ended a 3-1 comeback in the NLCS with a 15-0 turbo-thumping of the Cardinals to make it back to the World Series. Back in 2020 when baseball was on pause, the regional sports network here replayed some classic Braves playoff games from the 1990s and one such game was Game 1 of the 1996 World Series. While it was incredibly lame to not be watching present-day baseball at that time, it was still good to watch those games again (for me, this was my first time that I saw it with adult eyes) and get a glimpse of that ‘96 machine at full strength.

In the first World Series game played at Yankee Stadium since 1981, the Braves took the Yankees to the woodshed and silenced the boisterous Bronx crowd with a 12-1 beatdown — with Andruw Jones famously becoming the youngest player to hit a dinger in the World Series. They followed that up with a 4-0 shutout the next night and it seemed like the repeat was on and popping for the Braves as they now had three games at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium to dust things off.

As we all know, that didn’t happen and Jim Leyritz became a haunting specter in Atlanta Braves lore for years to come. Instead of going back-to-back and truly claiming the title of being The Team of the ‘90s, 1995 ended up being a one-off for the Braves. It’s still kind of hard to believe that the Braves managed to drop that series in ‘96, but they did. We ended up having to wait nearly 30 years for the Braves to win another one.

So, I’m saying that to say that if you’re going into this season with the expectation that a repeat is coming, then maybe it’s time to temper those expectations a tiny bit. Instead, this early portion of the season should be seen as a bit of a celebration of baseball as we watch this team get into the thick of things once again. Make no mistake, though: This does indeed figure to be a very good team. Atlanta’s lineup looks to be one of the best in baseball this season (with one of the best players in baseball set to return soon), they’ve got a rotation that can more-than hold their own, and the bullpen figures to be really good if they can avoid the infamous volatility monster. The Braves should be very, very tough to deal with!

However, if 1996 (and, shoot, even 2021) can tell us anything, it’s that baseball never, ever deals in certainty. Whether it’s through the competition just being flat-out better or just through a sheer amount of bad luck, there’s no telling just how things can go sideways in a repeat attempt. Another good example is last year’s Dodgers. Heading into 2021, articles like this were all the rage. While they were still a very, very good team last year, they surely didn’t expect to get beaten to the divisional title by the Giants and they definitely didn’t expect to just run out of gas against the Braves like they did. If any team should’ve repeated as World Series champions, it should’ve been that Dodgers squad. Now they’re seemingly hell bent on getting back to the top this year and figure to be one of Atlanta’s main obstacles in their quest to do the repeat trick.

There’s a reason why nobody’s repeated as World Series champions since the Yankees won three-in-a-row from 1998 until 2000. It’s hard enough to do it in any sport, but it’s especially difficult in a sport as wild as baseball is. The Braves seem like they’re built to be totally capable of pulling it off but right now isn’t the time to really stress about it. Again, my best advice is to just sit back and enjoy the ride here in the early stages of the season. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that this will be closer to a normal season for a good team than last season was. Seriously, I’m extremely skeptical that the sheer amount of underperformance and bad luck that the Braves dealt with for 75 percent of last season will repeat this season. This should be a very fun team to watch and that should be the focus for the early stages of this season.

Whether the Braves repeat this season or (heaven forbid) us fans have to wait another 20-plus years to see this happen again, that isn’t the pressing question at this particular moment in time. The real question is this: How much money have you spent on World Series gear and how much more are you going to spend when the Gold Program releases this week? The Braves are going to be good and this should be a fun season if all goes well. There’s going to be a time to get intense and that time is down the road. For now, enjoy this and have fun, y’all. Please don’t make any grand proclamations this early on in the season and definitely don’t throw a conniption fit online if they start 0-4 again. We cool? We cool.