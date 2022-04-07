Max Fried, Braves look to open 2022 season on a winning note

The wait is officially over. The Atlanta Braves will take the field Thursday night for the first time since winning their first World Series title since 1995. It was an eventful offseason to say the least as Matt Olson will take over at first baseman following the departure Freddie Freeman to Los Angeles. The Braves also brought back postseason hero Eddie Rosario and added Collin McHugh and Kenley Jansen to the bullpen. This is a different looking squad, but one that appears ready for another postseason run.

Max Fried will make his second straight Opening Day start for Atlanta Thursday. Fried overcame a slow start to put up a banner season posting a career-best 3.8 fWAR. He came up big in the postseason as well helping Atlanta close out the Astros in Game 6 with a fine performance. Fried didn’t face the Reds in 2021 but held them scoreless for seven innings during the 2020 postseason.

Right-hander Tyler Mahle will be making his first career Opening Day start for Cincinnati Thursday. Mahle is coming off of a career-best season where he put up 3.8 fWAR in career-high 180 innings. Mahle faced the Braves once last season allowing six hits and four runs, including a pair of homers, in six innings.

First pitch Thursday night is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, April 7, 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

DraftKings World Series odds: Braves +1000, Reds +15000