Braves MiLB Recap: Touki strikes out eight, Shewmake hits first homer of the season

After a well-pitched game, even in a loss, to open the minor league season, the Gwinnett Stripers remained the only Braves affiliate playing games right now and they notched their first victory of the season by the score of 5-3 thanks to the efforts of Touki Toussaint and Braden Shewmake among others.

Gwinnett Stripers 5, Memphis Redbirds 3

Box Score

Braden Shewmake, SS: 3-4, HR, RBI

Pat Valaika, 2B: 2-5, HR, 2 RBI

Phil Gosselin, DH: 3-5, 2B, 2 R

Touki Toussaint, SP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K

Touki Toussaint got his first start of the season and, for the most part, looked very good. He worked the corners of the plate effectively and kept the Memphis hitters largely off-balance. The four walks do stand out as “peak Touki” in some respects, but in this case it isn’t completely fair. Two of those walks were the last two batters he faced in the game with two outs when he was already north of 70 pitches and its fair to say that he wasn’t exactly getting favorable calls on a couple of those pitches in those at-bats. Fortunately, Thomas Burrows came in and ended the bases loaded threat. The Gwinnett bullpen was largely very good although Brandon Brennan did give up a pair of earned runs including a homer to Luken Baker that made things more interesting than it needed to be.

Make that 8 strikeouts for Touki Toussaint in 4.2 innings of work pic.twitter.com/5tWMoWY3Gq — Gaurav (@gvedak) April 6, 2022

On offense, it is safe to say that Braden Shewmake is off to a much better start than last year and better than we could have hoped for, really. He connected for his first home run of the season with a fluid, direct to the ball swing that has us all hot and bothered. He had three hits on the day which put him at five for the season already. Just for comparison, Braden did not total five hits last year until 5/23 (his 14th game). Braden had help in this one as Phil Gosselin, Pat Valaika, and John Nogowski all had multi-hit games along with him with Valaika hitting a homer of his own. Greyson Jenista, unfortunately, did not have a great day in going 0-4 with three strikeouts.

Braden Shewmake connects on his first homer of the season.



2-for-4 last night with a stolen base pic.twitter.com/hjmBzlTmDQ — Gaurav (@gvedak) April 6, 2022

