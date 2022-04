The Atlanta Braves will take the field for the first time since winning the 2021 World Series title when they begin the 2022 regular season against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday night at Truist Park. Max Fried will be on the mound for the Braves while the reds will counter with right-hander Tyler Mahle.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2.