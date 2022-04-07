This Day in Braves History: Adam LaRoche collects first two career hits in victory over the Mets

Braves Franchise History

1979: The Atlanta Braves were No-Hit by Houston Astros Ken Forsch 6-0. It was the earliest a No Hitter had been thrown in a season to date until Hideo Nomo did it on April 4th, 2001.

1987: Atlanta Braves pitcher Rick Mahler ties a national league record with his 3rd opening day shoutout. Mahler blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 on three hits.

2004: Atlanta Braves rookie first baseman Adam LaRoche collected his first two career hits in one inning. He singled and doubled in 11 run 4th inning in an 18-10 victory over the Mets.

MLB History

2003: The Boston Red Sox exercise the contract option for Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez. The contract option made Martinez the highest paid pitcher for a single season in Major League history at 17.5 million dollars.

2012: 49-year-old pitcher Jamie Moyer makes his MLB return after Tommy John with the Colorado Rockies He gave up leadoff homer to Houston Astros outfielder Jordan Schafer in 7-3 loss.

2015: The Colorado Rockies tie a record for the most doubles in a two-game span with 12 against the Brewers. The record had stood for 103 years.