Braves News: Season Predictions and Welcome to Opening Day

Well, we’re finally here after a long winter of two transaction flurries sandwiching a long lockout. It is Opening Day! Max Fried will make the start for the Braves today against the Reds, as the Braves kick off a four game series. The masthead had roundtables predicting who will win the 2022 World Series, how many games the Braves will win in 2022, and who Atlanta’s pitching MVP will be this season.

Braves News

We have our first series preview of the 2022 season, previewing a four game series against the Reds.

Braves Season Predictions: Who will win the 2022 World Series

Braves Season Predictions: How many games will Atlanta win in 2022?

Braves Season Predictions: Who will be the team’s pitching MVP in 2022

Down on the farm, we have a 2022 Mississippi Braves Roster Preview

MLB News

The news of the day was the extension that Jose Ramirez signed with the Cleveland Guardians after years of trade speculation.

Victor Caratini was traded to the Brewers from the Padres.

Former Brave Alex Jackson was also traded to Milwaukee as catching depth.

Kansas City restructured Whit Merrifield’s contract.

The Twins are reportedly working on a deal for San Diego’s Chris Paddack to fill their desperate need for rotation arms with a pitcher who has been the subject of many trade rumors.

Yet another streaming service got in on broadcasting some MLB games, this time Peacock.

Tylor Megill was named the Mets’ Opening Day starter, which is pretty rough for a team that has Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on it’s roster.