Reds vs Braves Opening Day game thread

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will begin the 2022 regular season Thursday night when they begin a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Max Fried will make his second straight Opening Day start for Atlanta while the Reds will go with right-hander Tyler Mahle.

No big surprises for the Braves’ lineup. Eddie Rosario will lead off against the righty and will be followed by Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna. Alex Dickerson will hit eighth and DH while Dansby Swanson rounds things out.

For the Reds, Jonathan India will lead off and play second. New addition Tommy Pham will be in left field and hitting third while veteran first baseman Joey Votto will be in the clean up spot

Thursday’s game is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2.

