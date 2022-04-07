Reds vs Braves Opening Day game thread

The Atlanta Braves will begin the 2022 regular season Thursday night when they begin a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Max Fried will make his second straight Opening Day start for Atlanta while the Reds will go with right-hander Tyler Mahle.

No big surprises for the Braves’ lineup. Eddie Rosario will lead off against the righty and will be followed by Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna. Alex Dickerson will hit eighth and DH while Dansby Swanson rounds things out.

Here's how the reigning World Champs will line up for #OpeningDay!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/AfNYud7lkq — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 7, 2022

For the Reds, Jonathan India will lead off and play second. New addition Tommy Pham will be in left field and hitting third while veteran first baseman Joey Votto will be in the clean up spot

Here is how the Reds will line up for Opening Day in Atlanta❗️



ESPN2@PNCBank pic.twitter.com/MSfjMgP247 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 7, 2022

Thursday’s game is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2.